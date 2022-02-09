$1000 Stimulus Check For Teachers In Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposed boost in financing for Florida public schools includes $1,000 Stimulus Checks to teachers for the second year straight, as well as a raise in teacher salaries from $40,000 to $47,500.

In November, DeSantis unveiled his education budget plan. He proposed greater money for instructors and students in grades K-12, as well as investments in innovative educational programs.

During the current teacher shortage, exacerbated by the coronavirus, the Governor plans to utilize federal stimulus money to reward and incentivize Florida’s 179,000 teachers and principals with $1,000 incentive payments.

Stimulus Check And Pay Raise For Teachers

Full-time pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade classroom teachers and principals will be eligible for the one-time $1,000 payment.

The budget also includes $600 million for teacher compensation, up to $50 million from last year, to meet the objective of a basic teacher wage of $47,500.

The state budget for the fiscal year was issued on Friday by the Senate Committee on Appropriations, and it is expected to be passed on Wednesday.

The proposed bill outlines the teacher compensation increase that would take effect after the legislation is passed.

However, unlike last year’s bonus checks, the $1,000 payments will not come until the start of the school year in the autumn.

Senator Kelli Stargel claims that the budget allocates “record cash” to Florida’s education fund.

In addition, $421 million is set out in the budget for school safety and mental health initiatives.

It will spend $42 million on the School Hardening Grant Program and $3.5 million on Jewish Day School safety efforts.

As requests for a fourth stimulus check persist, Florida is one of the states that has launched an additional stimulus program to help citizens who have been hit hardest by the epidemic.

California, Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas have all expressed interest in Stimulus Checks.

Texas, Maryland, and California have already dipped into their state finances to issue a fourth Stimulus Check, joining Florida.