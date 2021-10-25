Stimulus Check Money Due For California

Stimulus Check payments have provided huge financial support. The citizens found solace as the federal government issued the checks. The stimulus checks issued by the government came in three installments. The third and the last round of the checks were sent by the IRS a long time back. The $1400 stimulus checks were exhausted soon by the citizens.

Most of the locals in America are unable to find a suitable job. The rate of unemployment has reached new heights. The covid situation has also contributed to the fear of the masses. America is witnessing a sharp rise in covid cases recently. The ministry of health has ordered the citizens to follow the covid mandates strictly.

Such circumstances have made the citizens root for the fourth set of payments. Unfortunately, the federal government is not keen on the idea. They are working on the infrastructure bill instead. The bill is expected to aid the Americans once passed.

A lot of states have issued stimulus payments to the citizens. California has been one of them. Let us find out more about the stimulus checks from the Golden State.

Stimulus Check: More Payments In Line For California

Gavin Newsom announced the Golden State Stimulus II to aid the residents. The money provided relief to a large number of Californians. Most of the residents got the money. Individuals earning less than $75000 annually were entitled to the payment. The state also provided an additional $500 for families with children.

California has so far offered four rounds of stimulus checks. The fourth round was dispatched recently in October. According to reports, 4.5m residents have benefited. However, more checks await for people who are yet to file their taxes. The fourth set of checks amounted to $890m.