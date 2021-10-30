Stimulus Check Payments In Queue For California

Stimulus Check has been a constant area of concern for America. Most of the households in America are struggling to find their foothold post covid. The pandemic has caused a great deal of damage to the economy. This has resulted in a lot of people losing their jobs.

The government did provide three installments of stimulus payments. It catered to the citizens who had an earning within $75000.The money received from the federal government did not suffice in the long run. It got exhausted pretty soon as people paid off their debts with the money.

In an unfortunate turn of events, the covid situation has worsened in America once again. The tally of infected people has spiked up at an alarming rate. This could once again compel the government to impose another shutdown. The citizens do not want to go back to the darkness of the first shutdown.

Despite the efforts of the citizens, the government has turned a deaf ear. The federal administration does not seem interested in providing money. Most of the states have announced monetary help for their citizens. California has been the first one to do so. Let us find out more about stimulus checks from the Golden State.

Stimulus Check: Golden State Stimulus Eligibility Criteria

New payments will be rolled out by the government of California today. The proposed money draws its funds from the Golden State Stimulus II program. The government grants a sum of $600 to every citizen earning below the $75000 mark. It also provides households with an extra $500 if they have dependent children.

Thus, it is very important to know how to get the stimulus check. Residents need to submit their tax reports by 15th October 2021. He must be a legal resident of California for more than half of 2020. Individuals filing for the claim must be a resident of California on the date of payment.