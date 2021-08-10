Stimulus Check Update: Petition Received 3 Million Signatures

A petition that has called for Congress to bring out another stimulus check has currently received close to 3 million signatures already. The petition was posted last year by Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner in Denver, on Change.org where it called on the legislators at Washington to craft a law that would help families during this pandemic.

The premise was simple- a payment of $2000 for adults along with a payment of $1000 for kids which would continue until the pandemic got over. As far as media reports go, the petition has already secured around 2.7 million signatures.

Stimulus Check Petition Gaining Major Traction

- Advertisement -

Interestingly, almost 14 Democratic senators along with 50 other members have already asked for support for a fourth stimulus check which would be in the form of recurring payments. On the other hand, the Republicans haven’t expressed a desire to get into another round of stimulus payment- which has led to an impasse.

A lot of members in the GOP have pointed towards an economy that was slowly rebounding along with a fear that inflation would inevitably be a result if more stimulus payments were made. The Leader of the Senate Minority, Mitch McConnell slammed the Democrats for willing to spend trillions in runaway spending.

Back in March, around 14 Democratic Senators had sent a letter to the President where they voiced their support for another stimulus check. They claimed that it would definitely help families stay afloat from a situation of complete poverty. Also, it would definitely act as a major economic stimulus by creating more jobs.

- Advertisement -

A portion of the letter stated that the crisis wasn’t yet over, and most families definitely deserved the assurance that they would have the money to provide food on their table. There is no reason why a poor family would have to be at the mercy of shifting legislative timelines.

Interestingly, the third stimulus check payment was delivered in March under the American Rescue Plan of Joe Biden. The payment was received by around 171 million people with a sum of $1,400 each.