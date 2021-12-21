Stimulus Check: States Proves To Be The Friend In Need

Stimulus Check has provided a sense of relief to all Americans. When the country imposed a strict shut down, people were clueless about their future. This was when the federal government came up with the idea of a stimulus check. Joe Biden announced a series of monetary assistance based on the eligibility of the residents. Most of the people benefitted largely from the initiative.

The money received from the check was mostly used up to meet the essential needs of the households. However, after the initial three checks, no further announcements have been made. This has made the mass increasingly frustrated. Most of the families are still lagging in terms of rent, food supplies, etc. Since the time the administration of Joe Biden announced the Stimulus Checks, American citizens heaved a sigh of relief.

Reports portray that financial aids have helped the citizens to focus more on productivity. Now they do not have to worry about their financial burden. Analysts reported a sharp decrease of 10% in defaulters since the onset of aids.

However, after the rollout of the third stimulus check, there were no more checks on the way. This disheartened the citizens significantly. However, the states have taken additional measures for their residents. Let us find out about them below.

Stimulus Check Four On The Way For Some

Stimulus Check possibilities are looking gloomy in the coming year. Thus, people are desperate to make the most out of them in the current year. While federal checks have died out long ago, some states are still providing them. Stimulus money has been rolled out by states such as Michigan, Maine, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, etc.

California also announced another set of their Golden State Stimulus payment. Residents are entitled to a sum of $600 if their annual income is below $75000. Children below eighteen years will be given $500 each.