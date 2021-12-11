Stimulus Check: Tax Deadline Announced

Stimulus Check demands do not look to subside anytime soon. After the initial rounds of stimulus payments, the government seemed to shut the program. However, most of the people of America are dissatisfied with the decision. They have stated several reasons for the continuing of the Stimulus Check. One of the main concerns for the residents is the Omicron scare.

Recent data have shown alarming spikes in the infection level. The number of infected people has shot up drastically. Death tolls are also on the rise. The Health Department has reinforced the use of strict covid protocols. Masks have also been made compulsory. This has led the citizens to vociferously demand a further monetary announcement. Many politicians have also joined in support of the common people.

The people are very much concerned about the probability of a further shutdown. With the Omicron strain danger lurking, a shutdown is indeed a possibility. The previous shutdown saw people lose their jobs. Many of the employers were not paid up to the mark. As many as 72000 cases of people losing their jobs were being reported in Texas alone. The unemployment percent has also risen significantly and stands at 5.4%. However, there is still a chance to salvage some stimulus checks. Let us learn how.

Stimulus Check 3 Is Still Available

The IRS sent the third round earlier in the year. There were many residents that did not get the check. This happened because of errors while filing their taxes. IRS has given another chance to get hold of the money that was not available before.

As per reports, the deadline for correctly filing the tax is 23rd December. A total of 2131 stimulus checks have been distributed recently. Individuals earning below $75000 annually are eligible for the money.