Stimulus Check Update For The Residents Of Maine

The residents of Maine who belong to the poor or middle-class section might be eligible for a stimulus check worth $850 in a few months. This stimulus check payment has already been sanctioned by Janet Mills, the Governor of Maine. The money for this direct payment was allotted from the surplus budget of the state which was worth $1.2 billion.

Stimulus Check Payments Worth $850 Will Be Distributed In June

The bill was signed by Mills on 20th April 2022 after there was an agreement by both the parties i.e. Republicans and Democrats. A majority number of approximately 850,000 residents of Maine will be eligible for this check. The head of the family must have an annual earning of less than $150,000 for them to be eligible for the stimulus check.

Moreover, from the surplus budget, $20 million was allotted for funding 2 straight years of community college for students who are deserving and who must be graduating between 2020 to 2023. In the words of Mills, when there is negotiation in good faith and hard work, both Republicans and Democrats can take a successful decision together.

She also stated that this bill was passed without any bitterness which has previously divided Augusta. Amidst all this, millions of residents of Illinois are preparing to claim their stimulus checks worth $400.

JB Pritzker, the Governor of Illinois, approved a bill that allotted the surplus budget of $46.5 billion in 2023 in stimulus check payments. Individuals who earned less than $200,000 in the previous year are eligible to get a rebate of $50.

There have been other offers as well from the state government like the relief of property tax for old people, tenants, and homeowners with low income. Lastly, the Government of Maine will also provide $3 million for developing and improving the lobster business in Maine.