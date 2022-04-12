New Stimulus Check Update In Several States Of America

The economy of America was vigorously disrupted after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Though the country was slowly recovering from the disruption in the latter half of 2021, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia took place which again impacted the global market negatively.

Launch Of New Stimulus Check Payments In California And Mexico

The level of inflation is rising daily and has peaked to such a level that was never been experienced by the citizens and the most affected are the energy products. The price of gas and oil has increased as Americans have banned the import of oil from Russia. Several proposals regarding gas stimulus check payments or rebates are coming from numerous leaders that are being analyzed by the Democrats.

- Advertisement -

Three lawmakers namely, John Larson, Lauren Underwood, and Mike Thompson have introduced a bill known as the Gas Rebate Act of 2022. As per this proposal, a $100 stimulus check will be distributed to eligible citizens and every dependent of those citizens per month. However, the price of gas must be more than $4 per gallon in order for such payments.

In New Mexico, due to this rise in inflation, the Government is distributing a stimulus check worth $500 to an individual tax filer and $1,000 to joint filers. This direct payment will be given in two halves, one in June and the other in August.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California recently proposed a stimulus check payment of $400 per month to every family with at least one vehicle and at most two. The cars must be registered under the state and the check will be distributed before July. This stimulus check is given as a part of an $11 billion plan for relief from which $9 billion will be provided as a tax refund to people for this sudden gas price hike. Lastly, he also decided to offer public transportation to the residents of the state free of cost for three months.