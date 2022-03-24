Stimulus Check Update: Payment Of $100 Could Be Issued

According to a new report, millions of Americans would be receiving a stimulus check payment in order to help with the burgeoning cost of gas fuel. If the bill gets passed, eligible Americans would be receiving a sum of $100 per month, with a further $100 kept aside for dependents. This would generally be issued when the national average price gets beyond $4 per gallon. Currently, the national average price of gas has been set at $4.23, according to the AAA. The price, nevertheless, has reached a sum of $6.02 in LA and other parts of California.

Stimulus Check Payment Of $100 For Offsetting Gas Prices

With the national average price at $2.81 the previous year, it can be understood that the American citizens have been experiencing increased prices at the pumps as oil prices keep hovering around $100 per barrel. The stimulus check plan has been set underway by Representatives John Larson, Mike Thompson, and Lauren Underwood- after they initiated the Gas Rebate Act of 2022.

In a statement, Mike Thompson stated that Americans were feeling the aftereffects of the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and currently they need to be working together on commonsense policy solutions that would help ease the financial burden that all the different constituents were going through. Although this is not really a stimulus check payment- semantically, the payments have been set out in a way that is quite similar to the Covid economic stimulus payments that were sent out the previous year.

The full stimulus check payment of $100 would be available for single filers that have earned less than $75,000, or joint-filing couples that have earned less than a sum of $150,000 a year. Payments would then be decreasing for people as they earn more, and single filers who have an annual payment of more than $80,000 will not be considered eligible.