Stimulus Check: Ways To Get The $1400 Payment

Stimulus Check is one of the biggest areas of curiosity in America. There have been several proposals made to the government. Petitions have been launched and letters have been produced.

Some of the politicians too questioned the need for another round of checks. The online petition initiated by a restaurant owner in Colorado gathered a lot of momentum.

The proposal made in the bill was quite simple. It asked the government to provide a sum of $2000 to each of the Americans. The federal government had provided a series of three checks to selected Americans earlier.

A large number of citizens were assigned to on-site work. However, the inflicted lockdown meant they could attend work any further. This created a large number of unemployed. The percentage of unemployed Americans shot up amidst the shutdown.

Others who opted for online work struggled as well. Most of the companies did not pay their employees their desired remuneration. However, there can be a few ways you can still get a stimulus check.

Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Stimulus Check Worth $1400 Can Be Claimed

A new announcement has been made by the federal government. Stimulus checks will be delivered to families that have welcomed a newborn baby.

Such families will be entitled to receive a stimulus payment worth $1400. However, there are certain criterias for receiving the payment. A family must have welcomed the baby in 2021.

Babies born before or after 2021 will not be entertained. A single filer would need to earn below $75000 annually to claim the check.

Apart from babies, families that added a new dependent will also be entitled to the stimulus check. The dependent can be father, mother, disabled, or grandparents.

These seem to be the only stimulus payments that are available this year.