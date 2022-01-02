Stimulus Checks Number 4: $1,400 Payments Are Available When 2022 Begins

In order to get a $1,400 stimulus check payment in the United States to start the new year, there’s a specific criterion to follow.

Part of the government aid will go to either a new dependent or a parent of a child who was born in 2021.

- Advertisement -

The $1,400 stimulus checks are understandably a big deal and we will explain below all you need to know in order to work out if you can claim this check when 2022 begins and how to do so.

How To Qualify For The New Stimulus Checks

Should you qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit, you are able to claim the child on your 2021 tax return, which will be completed in 2022.

Those who qualify for the additional stimulus checks payment via the American Rescue Plan will be able to have the credit arrive as part of their 2021 refund.

- Advertisement -

In order to qualify, the dependents must be under the age of 19 years at the end of the year unless they are a student, or of any age but are permanently disabled. In addition, the dependent must be a child, brother, sister, foster child, stepbrother, stepsister, half-brother or half-sister, or a descendent of any of them.

There are some income requirements that must be met to receive the Recovery Rebate Credit payment, though, as taxpayers can receive the full amount if they have an adjusted gross income under $75,000, or an income of $150,000 and are married and filing jointly.

Every State will be receiving a Federal budget to administrate these funds, but it will solely depend on each State’s Administration to decide how to spend these funds and which different benefits will be part of this plan.