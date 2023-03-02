Surprise Stimulus Check: Who Can Apply For This $1,500 Payment

See if you fit the special criteria to get a surprise Stimulus Check of $1,500.

There is a surprise $1,500 bonus check that is already available for Americans but sees the special criteria needed in order to get this cash. Ahead of the holiday season, all those who are eligible for this surprise check will get it right before Christmas. Educators in the state of Arkansas will be eligible to get a bonus check for everything they’ve done for the academic community during the global pandemic. A small token of the appreciation the community has for all of them.

Teachers throughout the county risked their lives when the pandemic was at a peak, yet teachers went out of their way to teach classes. Having so many students in a single zoom call regularly is something many teachers need to get used to. Adaptation to remote teaching and seeking new ways to keep students engaged had to be among the most difficult tasks for any front-line worker. Although many don’t consider this while they grant more attention to other careers.

Who Is Eligible For This Surprise Stimulus Check?

This one-time bonus stimulus check of $1,500 is only directed at those veteran teachers in the Fort Smith Public School District (FSPS). It includes adult education teachers, classroom teachers, instructional specialists, interventionists, and special education coordinators. Also, principles qualify but district-level administrators are not eligible to claim this check. Inside the district alone, there are approximately 26 schools with 1,033 teachers.

In case you are wondering, this bonus already has an exact delivery date for all those Arkansas teachers. We are talking about a good 10 days before Christmas Day, which is the perfect time to use that money in any way they saw fit. These cheeks are also directed at reimbursing some of that spent cash to these teachers.