Rebel Wilson Reveals She Asked The Permission Of Bob Iger To Propose To Girlfriend Ramona Arguma

When Rebel Wilson announced her proposal to fiancee Ramona Agruma last week, she thanked Disney CEO Bob Iger in her Instagram post, as it turns out, for a good reason. The 42-year-old actress appears on The Drew Barrymore Show in a new episode airing Thursday, March 2, with clips from the episode surfacing.

She popped the question to Agruma at the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, though she revealed in the episode that she actually reached out to Iger for special permission to pip the question at the beloved resort. Wilson revealed that she had never been engaged before and she wasn’t sure how to actually go about it. She felt overwhelmed by the moment, and after going on a new ride at Disneyland, she needed some time to compose herself.

Rebel Wilson Said ‘He’s The Big, Big Boss’

After they went for a ride, this new ride they had, she kind of collapsed after everything. Because she would think it was a huge gesture. The couple went public with their relationship in June 2022, and Disney played a role in that as well, especially in Wilson’s Instagram announcement. She thought to herself that she was searching for a Disney Prince, but maybe all she needed was a Disney Princess.

The couple welcomed their first child via a surrogate in November, which Rebel Wilson announced on Instagram as well. As she says that the love she has for her is a beautiful miracle. She can’t describe how grateful she is to everyone who was equally involved. Rebel Wilson is coming off a pair of films released in 2022, Senior Year and The Almond and The Seahorse. She will next be seen in Verona, which is in post-production and is based on the love story of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.