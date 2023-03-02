 Eva Longoria Shared A Cute Mother-Son Moment Backstage

The Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria is not only an actress but a mother to 4 years old son, Santiago Enrique.

The toddler period is probably the hardest time for any parent. And it is the time that most of the memories they make, they learn and grow. And working mother mostly misses this period. And Eva is making sure she doesn’t miss a single moment. The heartwarming moment was captured backstage when she was getting ready.

Little Hands Reaches Out To Mom Eva Longoria

- Advertisement -

Eva Longoria’s 4 years old son joined her backstage. She posted a photo of them together captioned it below the post “a bond like no other” with a mother-son icon and love. Indeed a heart-melting moment for anyone.

Eva Longoria’s only child with Jose Pepe Baston, although he has three more children from his previous marriages. Like everyone else, she is also struggling with parenting. In 2020 in a podcast by Anna Faris Unqualified, she opened up about parenting, where she expressed how hard it can get. And she has taken a decision not to tell any parents how to parent, nor going to give advice on that thing.

Eva Longoria focuses on individuality and how everyone has a different style to bring up their children. Everyone is putting their heart and soul into that lifetime project to keep their child safe and warm. She read and learned what to do and what not to do. She further shared how she put her son to bed by 7 pm. Anna Faris strongly agreed with that.

- Advertisement -

Jose Baston helps Eva Longoria along with her sisters, who are also helping raise the child. And Santiago enjoys being around his cousins, who are of the same age as him. Eva Longoria said she is not an expert mom, but she tries very hard like anyone else.