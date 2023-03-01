Shakira Spoke About Finding Strength After Split With Gerard Pique

Shakira and Gerard Pique, the lovebirds of soccer have announced their break up after the singer caught Pique cheating on her with Clara Chia Marti.

After several months of the split, the singer has finally opened up about her breaking up with Gerard and how she found strength after such a heartbreak. The famous Latina singer has recently sat down in an interview on Wednesday where Shakira talked about her feeling. The Columbian singer said that she is learning to be complete on her own.

The singer in her interview have said that either way she has leaned to manage it from a different perspective and she feels that she is going to be fine on her own. She said that she realized whenever a woman faces hardships in her life, she always comes out better and stronger. She said that when one comes out of those hardships, it means they are learning to understand their weaknesses and accept their vulnerabilities to become a better person.

Shakira Talked About her Split With Pique

Shakira said that she is on her way upwards and she has realized that having herself by her side is enough.

Shakira said that she now feels complete as she feels like she can depend completely on herself as she has two kids who depend on her as well.

Shakira have also said that she will grow stronger than a lion and she will use her strength to understand what is real and not a façade. She said that accepting the pain and bearing with such situation as there are some things in life that is not in your hand.

Shakira confirmed her separation from the soccer star in June after a decade long relationship and sharing three kids together.