Teddi Mellencamp Shares Unsettling News

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp was diagnosed with Stage 2 Melanoma, shared via Instagram Post. The post and the news involving this are very unsettling for the fans.

Teddi Mellencamp Made Her Fans Aware Of Her Medical Condition

A pink scar on the back beside a band-aid captioned ‘melanoma awareness update’.She further went on to share her experiences, and fans have been extremely supportive towards her, showering her with positive love and stories of their own experience and how’s it been so far for them. One of the fans shared how she had been diagnosed with melanoma in her 20s and it is been 15 years since she has been cancer free. And many poured their fighter self out and motivated Teddi about she can beat this melanoma like any other negative thing in life.

Teddi shared this is her second biopsy result since the first one was three months and her doctor has specifically asked her to check every three months for spots on the skin. She did last week and the result came as stage 2 melanoma.

Teddi Mellencamp further asked fans to test out if anything other than normal or anything that seems off on the skin appears. She even added how she wanted to ignore this but what could have happened then if she did? She was not always at her best to take care of her skin, put sunscreen, or check questionable moles on her body. Otherwise, she could have stopped it from growing. She was so anxious about everything she didn’t want to get checked but her well-wisher Kyle Richards brought her to the doctor and fixed it. So far fans have been very supportive and wished her the best.