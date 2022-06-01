Moderation Law of Texas Social Media Has Been Temporarily Blocked By SC

A warning memo was issued by the Homeland Security Department at the beginning of the week. It stated the possibility of an increase in threats from anti-abortion and abortion-rights activists prior to Supreme Court’s verdict. The announcement might overturn the ongoing Roe vs Wade case. Due to this, Texas social media accounts including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook have been asked to remain restricted with the content by the United States Supreme Court on Tuesday.

This was decided by a vote of 5-4. John Roberts, Chief Justice, Brett Kavanaugh, Sonia Sotomayor, Amy Coney, and Stephen Breyer were the majority. Elena Kagan, Liberal Justice, received support from Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito who voted against.

Texas Social Media Verdict

This SC verdict is not favorable for Texas as the state mentioned that HB 20 law. The majority refrained from explaining their reason to permit this law in staying in action.

Gorsuch, Thomas, and Alito wrote that it was a vital decision since it is related to a radical law concerning Texas social media content. Alito emphasized that he was unwilling to step in over-blocking HB 20 law.

Texas argued HB 20 certainly violates none of the First Amendment since it seeks to govern the conduct of tech platforms towards consumers. The Industry Association of Communications and Computers is one such group supporting this emergency petition. They stated that the announcement endorses over two decades of free speech.

Ground-Breaking Decision

Matt Schruers, CCIA President, said they are thrilled with the Supreme Court decision that upholds the democracy of the nation.

NetChoice counsel, Chris Marchese, belonged to the other group that considered this law to be a constitutional disaster. He further added that the verdict came as a relief to them and many others and free speech must be protected.