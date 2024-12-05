Threads Now Allows Users to Follow Fediverse Accounts – But with Limitations

Initially, Meta designed its Threads microblogging platform with the aim of integrating into the fediverse. This integration has been gradually implemented, and a significant update is on the way. Users of Threads can now follow accounts from other fediverse platforms, although there are still several restrictions in place.

Improved integration of Threads with the fediverse

As revealed by Instagram’s CEO Adam Mosseri on Wednesday, an update for Threads is being rolled out today that further enhances fediverse integration. Users will now have the ability to follow accounts from other fediverse platforms and see posts from these accounts in their timeline. Additionally, there is an option to enable notifications for these fediverse accounts.

This marks a significant advancement from the previous functionality, which only allowed users to share their Threads posts to the fediverse and view replies and likes from the fediverse on their posts.

Nevertheless, there is a limitation. Users can only follow fediverse accounts that have engaged with them through Threads posts. Currently, it is not possible to search for fediverse profiles, although Meta has indicated that this feature will be available in the future. Replies to fediverse posts directly from Threads are also still not allowed. Nonetheless, this is a positive step forward for those who support the fediverse.

Meta appears to be accelerating the development of new features for Threads, particularly as its rival platform Bluesky has experienced significant growth.

Last month, Meta started testing a feature that allows Threads users to select their default feed preference. Furthermore, the app has been updated to support full-screen video playback in landscape mode and includes options for users to create Custom Feeds based on their interests.

The Threads app is free to download from the App Store. Ensure you have the latest version installed to access the new features.

