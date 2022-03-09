Travis Barker Loves Penelope Disick’s Drawing Of Him

Penelope Disick recently proved that it’s the little things that count.

Travis Barker shared a hand-drawn image by fiancée Kourtney Kardashian‘s nine-year-old daughter on his Instagram Story on March 6. Travis made it apparent that the present meant a lot to him by captioning it, “I adore this Penelope,” with a smiling face emoji. How could it not be? Penelope even managed to imitate a few of her upcoming stepfather’s tattoos.

Travis Barker Put Penelope’s Artwork As His Profile Picture

It’s no wonder that Penelope and Travis have such a strong connection. Before getting engaged in October of last year, the pair spent months together as a blended family as well as a couple. On Penelope’s 9th birthday, Barker also gave her her own set of drums.

Penelope and her brothers, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, have come to know Travis’ children through going on family vacations together, recording TikToks, and hanging out daily. Travis has 2 children; Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whose mother is his ex Shanna Moakler, and stepfather to Shanna’s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

Kourtney has also spent a lot of time with Travis’ children. Long before she and Travis were engaged in October 2021, Alabama began calling the Poosh creator “stepmom.”

