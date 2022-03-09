Drake Denies Commenting On A TikTok Of Millie Bobby Brown Turning 18

Drake has denied ever mentioning Millie Bobby Brown’s birthday in public. Millie Bobby Brown turns 18 on February 19th.

As you may know, the Stranger Things actor just turned 18 and celebrated with a pair of highly stunning images in the backseat of a car, wearing a sparkly blue dress. Given the past controversies surrounding Brown’s association with Drake, a few content producers, like one TikToker named @skylarsheerman, seized the opportunity to make jokes about how the 35-year-old rapper was pleased about his pal being legal.

Drake Revealed That He Does Not Have A TikTok Account

Sheerman combined the photographs with an audio piece from Spongebob Squarepants in which a character says, “finally, I’ve been attempting to hook you, lads, all day,” as well as overlay text that read, “Drake after Millie’s 18th birthday announcement.” Things took a turn for the worst as a verified TikTok account that claimed to be Drake’s remarked “Looool” under the video, prompting thousands of followers to point out that his apparent answer was less than ideal.

The singer’s spokesperson has subsequently verified that he doesn’t have a TikTok account, indicating that he was not the one who made the comment, according to Page Six. Even so, his and Brown’s bond has already made news due to their almost eighteen-year age difference, with the rapper accused of grooming Brown when she disclosed they communicated when she was 14 years old. After receiving outrage in 2018, Millie officially defended her connection with Drake. She remarked on her Insta story, “Why u got to make a great friendship ur news headline?” “You folks are strange… It’s true.”