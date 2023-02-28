Travis Barker Undergoes Ring Finger Surgery And Shares Photos

Travis Barker is the star drummer best known for Blink-182. It was recently known that Travis Barker had incurred an injury on his ring finger. This injury took place twice within a short span of a single month. This horrific injury happened during a crucial time when Travis Barker had been preparing for an upcoming tour with his group.

On the other hand, news reports have shown that Barker has been undergoing surgery on his ring finger. He has recently shared a few photos that show that the extent of the injury is massive and he seemed to be in extreme pain just prior to the surgery day.

Finger Injury Of Travis Barker

This Blink-182 rockstar, Travis Barker, is 47 years of age and took to his Instagram account to share a few photos of his ring finger on 27th February 2023, Monday. His session with a medical employee started when he wanted to put his ring finger back in its former place. The video that Barker shared through his Instagram account shows that the medical worker asks him if he feels any pain. To this question, Barker replies that it is indeed very painful.

A Painful Ordeal For Barker

Travis Barker continued to share close-up photos and videos of his injured finger with his fans and followers on Instagram. In one of these photos, he wrote the caption that the surgery is going to be on Tuesday, 28th February 2023.

Kourtney Kardashian, the wife of Travis Barker, can be seen extending her support to her husband during this time of his great ordeal.

This injury happened within a couple of weeks after Barker’s first injury. He mentioned that the first injury happened when he was rehearsing drums and smashed the ring finger dislocated and tore its ligaments.