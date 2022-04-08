Wendy Williams Is Prepared To Fight Against Wells Fargo In Court

There has been some buzz that Wendy Williams is preparing to fight a legal battle with Wells Fargo regarding her finances. Wendy Williams posted a picture of herself looking pleased and content and wore a black dress with an overcoat of leopard print. She posted this picture this Wednesday and wrote that she is all ready for a legal fight.

Wendy Williams Called Out Wells Fargo, Lori Schiller, And Bernie Young

However, she appeared to be confused about how much information she wanted to give to her fans and thus instantly changed the caption to just ‘ready’. It was still not clear whether she had a hearing that day or not. Wendy Williams is fighting against her bank regarding some of her funds which were frozen by the bank since February this year claiming that she needed a guardian to have access to these funds.

- Advertisement -

Following this incident, Wendy Williams filed a restraining order against Wells Fargo temporarily and also bashed her former advisor in finance, Lori Schiller, who stated that she is of ‘unsound mind’. Though the case against Well Fargo was sealed in the county of New York, she posted a video on Instagram where she demanded her money from the accused financial institution.

She stated that she has every right to know and ask for her own money and when she did it, Lori Schiller did not have a proper answer. The 57-year-old actor thus demanded her money on social media. As per her opinion, as both Wells Fargo and Lori do not have proper explanations about her fund, they have filed the guardianship petition to keep her away from the funds.

Meanwhile, a Wells Fargo spokesperson denied all the accusations regarding William’s money case. She also called out Bernie Young, the former manager of Williams, who has given an application to become the conservator of William. Wendy Williams also stated that Young might have used William’s American Express card to pay for an attorney who filed a case against her.