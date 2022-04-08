Britney Spears Again Went Topless On Social Media

There has been news that Britney Spears again went nude on the social media platform which has become one of her habits currently. Britney Spears recently posted a video on social media where she was rolling in the sand on her trip to Mexico with no clothes at all. She went on holiday with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears Shared Videos Of Her Holiday Trip In Mexico

The singer of the famous track, ‘Toxic’, was seen to be rolling in the sand with just a white bikini bottom and a sunglass, and this video was posted on Instagram while the waves washed her body. She gave a caption which meant she did a terrible thing again by going nude with the song line of Chris Isaak.

Another video was posted where she turned around and posed in front of the camera with no top to cover her upper body. Thus, in the video, she covered her breasts with the help of her hands and smiled for the video. Her posing was quite similar to a mermaid with her glowing and sunburned skin which was totally on display.

In the picture where she posed like a beautiful mermaid, she again covered her upper body with her hands. The majority of the commenters on these videos and pictures praised her for her carefree and jaunty attitude. Many of her fans wished to see her fully naked and wrote that they would be lucky to see the famous Britney Spears flashing her nude body.

One of the fans wrote that he is having butterflies in his stomach, while another concerned individual stated that she must use some sunscreen as the heat would kill her. Furthermore, another fan called her the queen of freedom not only for her breezy and cheerful attitude but also for her end of conservatorship after 14 long years.