Andy Cohen Shares Pictures Of His Beautiful 1-Month-Old Baby Girl

Lucy, Andy Cohen's adorable child, is a sight to behold.

On Monday, the Bravo star and father posted a gorgeous snapshot of his 1-month-old daughter on Instagram. Lucy – and her lovely full head of hair — is dressed in a patterned pink onesie as she relaxes on her cozy dock. As her pleased father shot the photo, the tiny one gazed out into the horizon. Famous friends of Cohen’s like Jerry O’Connell, Casey Wilson, Debi Mazar, and others couldn’t help but like Lucy.

Andy Cohen’s Daughter Is Absolutely Adorable

Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps were among the Housewives who reacted to the heartwarming image, writing, “So beautiful.” On April 29, Lucy was born via surrogacy. Cohen announced the news on Instagram, where he posted photographs of himself with his new baby. Benjamin saw his little sister just a few days after she was born, and the father-of-two posted a sweet snapshot of the two of them together.

Andy Cohen revealed the meaning of Lucy‘s name during an episode of his Bravo talk show. Cohen’s daughter’s middle name, Eve, is derived from Cohen’s mother, Evelyn.

Andy Cohen also provided an update on Ben’s adjustment to being a big brother, stating that the toddler adores his younger sister. Earlier this month, the father-of-two gave an interview in which he discussed becoming a girl dad and how it differs from having a boy. “It’s thrilling!” he said. “I’m already staring at her, trying to come up with a hairstyle for her. I’m working on a number of concepts right now.”