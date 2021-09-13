Another Stimulus Check Demand

Although the hopes for the fourth round of the stimulus checks are dying in the United States of America, owing to the absence of any such steps from the side of the government, there is another demand coming to the forefront. The name of the group placing the demand is called the “Senior Citizens League.”

They are a non-partisan group. They are stating that they are not provided with enough stimulus check financial aid payments in order to ensure that they are well fed. It has been started by one of the advocacy groups. They are in the hopes that the lawmakers of the country will approve to provide a total of 1400 USD to some most vulnerable senior citizens of the country.

Stimulus Check- Justifications

The reason cited by the non-partisan group to justify their demands is the ongoing inflation in the country. And that is with regard to all the basic amenities to sustain more like cars, food, gas, and so many others are causing a lot of pressure on the community. The ones who have very less income are the most affected which makes them needy for the stimulus check federal aid payments.

The rise in consumer prices that were recorded in the summer of 2021 was unprecedented. According to the prediction of some advocates, the cost of living in the year 2022 will witness an increase of 6.2% in the country. In case, the federal government agrees to provide the stimulus check financial aid payment to the group, that will be of great help.

It will act as a supplement during the time when the amount of Social Security has decreed in this inflation. The ones suffering the most are the disabled and the retired recipient of Social Security benefits.