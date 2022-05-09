Ashley Judd Pays Tribute To Mother

Ashley Judd seems to be missing her mother very much. Ashley is the daughter of the famous star, Naomi Judd. She has posted an elaborate message and opened her heart about her mother. Ashley also reflected her thoughts on the ongoing debate over abortion rights. The political activist questioned favor of abortion rights. She felt that the process of abortion should be made legal.

Ashley stated that a woman must have the freedom to opt for motherhood as per her will. Speaking about her mother on Instagram, the star referred to Naomi as a strong woman. Ashley explained how her mother had a rough teenage. She accidentally conceived a baby while she was young. This made her face a lot of humiliation from society. Naomi had a long history of depression-related complications. In the most unfortunate manner, Naomi Judd committed suicide a week earlier.

Naomi was one of the biggest country singers in the industry. She was honored with the prestigious Grammy Awards on five occasions. Ashley Judd paid tribute and said that she missed her mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Ashley Judd Praises Her Mother On Instagram

Ashley Judd is having a tough time surviving the loss of her mother, Naomi Judd. Ashley wrote a lengthy post on social media, explaining her love for Naomi.

She addressed the issue of how the rate of maternal deaths was high in America. She also stated the rate was significantly high among the Black community.

Ashley Judd paid respect to her mother for the sacrifices she made. Ashley also praised her for her immense talents as an actor.

Ashley thanked her mother for bringing her up in a proper way.