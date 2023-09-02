Blink 182 Cancels Tour With Travis Barker Rushing Home

Blink 182 has postponed its gigs across the United Kingdom and Ireland as Travis Barker, the drummer, and Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, was forced to fly home for personal issues. The rock band was scheduled to play at OVO Hydro in Glasgow this Friday and Saturday with SSE Arena in Belfast as the next stop. Dublin was next on the itinerary with Blink 182 scheduled to perform at 3 Arena.

But Blink 182 posted on social media that Travis was rushing home due to ‘urgent family matters.’ The post further mentioned that the scheduled shows at cities in Scotland and Ireland were being postponed. The band will provide further information once Travis returns to Europe.

- Advertisement -

Blink 182 was one of the biggest pop-punk bands of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Travis Barker was not one of the original members and came in as a replacement for founding member, drummer Scott Raynor. Blink 182 found fresh success with the inclusion of Travis Barker with Take Off Your Pants and Jacket reaching Number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in the week of its release. California was their second album to hit the number 1 spot on the same charts in 2016.

Blink 182 Drummer Posts Pic From Outside Prayer Room

The 47-year-old Barker also posted from outside a room at the airport. It appeared to be a prayer room. He shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram account, taken outside a room. One picture sported a banner that read, “Together we pray.”

Barker also posted a picture of the bus tour by Blink-182 with ‘Don’t trust anyone’ written in place of the number plate. Barker is presently expecting a boy with Kourtney. The couple first broke the news during Blink 182’s Los Angeles tour. Kourtney broke the news when she held up a banner during the concert.