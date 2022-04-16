Brian Austin Green Is Suffering From Ulcerative Colitis Fro A Month

Brian Austin Green, the American actor was not well for more than a month as he is suffering from ulcerative colitis. Brian Austin Green is also a rapper and producer and he recently revealed on Instagram with a video the reason for his total absence from the industry. He is also a father to three kids and in that video after appreciating his pregnant girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, he shared about his illness which has forced him to stay in bed for a month.

Brian Austin Green Is Taken Care Of By His Girlfriend Sharna Burgess

Brian shared with his followers that his girlfriend is an amazing and strong woman who is not only taking care of his three children but also herself as she is seven months pregnant. Sharna also took care of Brian as he could not get out of the bed and tolerated all his tantrums and mood swings.

Brian Austin Green has three children Bodhi, Journey, and Noah with Megan Fox, his ex-wife, and is currently affected with an inflammatory bowel disease that can get very serious. Ulcerative colitis results in ulcers and inflammations in the digestive tract of human beings and its symptoms are diarrhea, rectal pain, weight loss, abdominal cramping, and pain and bleeding.

He stated that he is very lucky and thankful that he got a partner like Sharna and ended his post by saying that he loves her. Sharna wrote in the comment that he was a surprise for her and his public display of affection was unexpected and very touching. She said that she will always be with him in his ups and downs and will also take care of the children in every situation.

Sharna in a previous interview revealed that she does not ever compare herself with Megan Fox as she is amazing in her way. Brain and Sharna are dating since 2020 and will soon have a boy together.