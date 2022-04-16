Clubhouse, The Social Audio App, Recently Launched A New Dark Mode

The latest application, Clubhouse, is now on the dark mode train and its own opinion on the low light option of the display has been canceled from both iOS and Android. In the words of Clubhouse, the dark mode will be as people expected i.e., there will be minimum light with a background of dark velvet for the messages. This experience will help the people who stay awake at night to use Clubhouse and also save battery while doing so.

The option of the dark mode is created in such a way to save the eyes of people at night and also to better their health. This is conducted by not impacting negatively on the Circadian rhymes which are caused by the emission of harmful blue lights. The purpose of blue light is to upgrade the readability feature in broad daylight.

However, the same blue light at night can cause the brain to not secrete melatonin anymore and as a result of which people disrupt their sleep cycle and they find it harder to fall asleep. Thus, fans of dark mode do not choose the application just to look cool, but the mode also serves crucial functions. People must go for this mode if they have a plan to stare at the small screen of their mobile phones for hours at night.

The clubhouse is now providing this feature in spite of the fact that it is totally an audio-based platform. Still, it is good for people to have another option which they can opt for by simply going to the settings button. The feature of dark mode also provides two options that are to turn the dark mode forever or to just use it for a specified amount of time. This mode will be launched on both Android and iOS devices on the 14th of April and the entire rollout will take a few days.