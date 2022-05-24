Britney Spears And Fiancé Sam Asghari Have A Fun-Filled Weekend In Sin City

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari spent 48 hours in Las Vegas in the company of Cade Hudson, her close friend. The finally-free pop star posted pics on Instagram from their getaway hideout in Sin City and flaunted all the fun she had over the weekend revelries.

Britney Spears thanked her friend Hudson and Resort World for inviting her and captioned her post ‘Devil in disguise! Nights in Vegas.’ The native of McComb in Mississippi also posted pics of her lying with Sam at the pool as they wore masquerade façades in their room. Britney Spears also posted a pic of her kissing Sam under a giant sign that read ‘Resort World Loves Britney,’

The star couple booked into a Resort World suite which had massive signage that depicted a picture of Britney Spears that was projected on the 59-story building.

It was a hectic weekend for Britney Spears and Sam. The post revealed several activities throughout her stay at the strip. This contrasted sharply during her previous stay at the resort when she was under a court-ordered conservatorship. Then, she had gone out only a couple of times during her Las Vegas residency lasting 4 years.

The couple posted happy pictures filled with scenes of the carousel in videos and photos. Britney Spears acted and posed in playful scenes in the company of Sam.

Britney Spears Finally Finding Her Footing After 14 Years Of Conservatorship

It was a happy ending after the court battle to end the conservatorship and then the tragic miscarriage. It happened only a month after she announced her third pregnancy. She shares sons Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16 with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

Spears thanked her fans for their support after the tragedy and appeared hopeful in tone. She said she was grateful for what they had as she sought to expand her beautiful family.