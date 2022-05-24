Funny Pic Posted By Kylie Jenner Shows Sis Kendall Jenner Struggling

Kylie Jenner shared a riotous video of sister Kendall Jenner as she struggled up an ancient staircase in Italy. Kendall Jenner’s dolce vita hit a bump as she looks comical waddling duck-like upstairs in a Dolce & Gabbana paired with cozy slippers. Kendall Jenner was making her way to the lavish wedding of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at Costello Brown with Kylie close behind.

The brief video was shot a few steps behind Kendall Jenner even as Kylie laughed hysterically even and she is heard saying that the stairs were crazy. There is no sign of Jennifer Kendall’s boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, in the post though he was present at the party.

The 43-year-old founder of Poosh and the 466-year-old drummer at Blink-182 celebrated their lavish wedding in Portofino on Sunday as they welcomed their friends and family to the luxury resort town several days ahead of the wedding.

Kendall Jenner Was At The Wedding Celebration Of Kim Kardashian

The power celebrity couple kick-started the revelries with a glamorous pre-nuptial lunch followed by a rehearsal dinner. Khloe Kardashian shared pics of the earlier event with its gorgeous blue-white tablescape that featured yellow and white flowers paired with fresh lemons. The weekend wedding had a grand blowout bash and included Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Hoppus, plus a host of other celebs.

The bride changed from the Dolce & Gabbana pre-wedding dress and slipped into a dark number paired with a jacket by Mrs. Barker, made especially for her reception. She was also recorded dancing to Crazy in Love by Beyonce.

Landon, Barker’s son, and stepdaughter, Atiana, shared videos as they got into the groove just before Cassidy finally closed the set with Etta James. Kourtney can be heard gushing that it was their dance even as the romantic number began. Kim and Barker swayed even as their guests milled around. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner’s hysteric photographer Kylie took fans on a tour of the numerous food stations at the party including hand-filled cannoli and pasta.