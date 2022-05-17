Fans Marvel At Kylie Jenner’s Perfect Pic On Driver’s License

While for most people the driving license pic is a source of embarrassment, Kylie Jenner has managed to have a stunning ID photo that fans have termed ‘perfect.’ The socialite uploaded her California driving license with her face perfectly lit and her hair flawlessly styled. She even managed to put on a pout for the pic.

Her fans were all over the comment segment, effusive in their praises. Her familiar super-fan, Johnny Cyrus, commented that he wished he had that perfect ID. Other fans commented that they were convinced that Kylie Jenner was indeed pretty.

One fan mentioned that he was truly obsessed with the picture. A fan mentioned that you realize that you are truly ‘bad’ when you can pose from any angle in any photo.

Fans Convinced Kylie Jenner Had Achieved The Impossible With A Glam ID Pic

All fans were unanimous in their opinion that they couldn’t have their ID photos look as glamorous. One fan commented it was crazy that Kylie Jenner got 20,000 likes in like 20 seconds.

Kylie got her fans talking a week back with another post on Instagram. In a publicity shot for a new creation, fans felt that Jenner’s glam had her resemble Alexa Demie, known for her role as Maddy Perez in Euphoria, the hit show on HBO.

It has been a whirlwind year for Kylie Jenner. Even as she managed her cosmetics business and starred in The Kardashians on Hulu, she also had a second child.

Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed a son in March. Their daughter, Stormi, is 4. The couple was in the news when they changed the name to their son. While they originally christened him Wolf, Kylie Jenner revealed that the name just did not go with his nature.

Kylie Jenner has recently come out about her postpartum struggles. She said it took her months to get back to normal.