Rosie O’Donnell Posts Teaser On New Relationship

Rosie O’Donnell has always been in the news for her colorful love life, among other reasons. While she had previously been wedded to TV Executive Kelli Carpenter in 2004, they separated in 2007. She was also married to Michelle Rounds. And five years after her previous separation, it appears she is happy again.

Her separation from Kelli Carpenter was announced two years after the split in 2009. They had two adopted children, Blake and Chelsea, and Vivienne through IVF. Her separation from Rounds in 2015 was bitter after 3 years of marriage. Rounds took her life in 2017.

A Cozy Picture On Instagram Of Rosie O’Donnell With A Mysterious Woman

It appears that love is in the air again for Rosie O’Donnell. The talk show star was on Instagram on Sunday sharing an alluring photo of herself with an unknown woman. The picture captured Rosie O’Donnell’s hands placed on a tattoo-covered thigh. The mysterious woman had her tattoo-covered hand on O’Donnell’s hands as the couple lounged together on a settee.

Rosie O’Donnell did not reveal much in the post, only to say ‘How’s your weekend?’ she added the hashtag ‘Spokane’ at the end of the post.

Fans were quick on the uptake and commented on the mysterious picture. Some asked Rosie O’Donnell what she was doing in Spokane. Others sent congratulatory messages on what seemed to be the beginning of a fresh relationship.

One follower commented that it appeared that this was what was occupying her mind of late and added a heart emoji. Another follower posted their love and said they were happy that both were having a wonderful time.

O’Donnell had a previous relationship with Elizabeth Rooney, a police officer in the Boston area, and they got affianced in 2018. They separated a year later as her high-profile lifestyle told on their relationship.