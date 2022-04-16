Britney Spears Rumored To Have Revealed Baby’s Name

Britney Spears has been involved in a lot of controversies in recent times. Since last year, the life of the pop singer has been plagued by innumerable issues. The biggest one was the conservatorship feud with her father.

She accused her father of misusing the rights to her conservatorship agreement. According to Britney, her father treated her in an inhumane manner. She was made to work for insane hours every day. Jamie Spears controlled her life and also had access to her financial records.

- Advertisement -

After a long fight, Britney finally managed to end her misery. The court ordered Jamie to move out of the conservatorship. Spears has been involved in further feuds with her mother and sister as well.

However, the only good thing that happened to Britney Spears was her new relationship. Her relationship with Sam Asghari was like a breath of fresh air for the singer. Both of them enjoyed each other’s company and seemed to be madly in love.

Spears recently announced her pregnancy on the internet. One of her recent posts has created huge rumors among the fans. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Britney Spears Teases Baby’s Name In New Post?

- Advertisement -

The latest Instagram post of Britney Spears has everyone talking. Fans and followers have started speculating that Britney just revealed the name of her upcoming baby.

The singer posted a zoomed-in picture of herself on Instagram recently. She captioned the snap with several emojis of the eye.

Spears also added a number of heart emojis and typed “ROSE!!!”.

This made the fans wonder whether the third child of Britney Spears was a girl. Most of them stated that the name of the child would be Rose.

However, no official confirmation has yet been given on the news by either Britney or Sam Asghari.