Elon Musk Might Takeover Trump’s Company Of Social Media

Elon Musk, soon to be a trillionaire, recently made an exceptional offer to own Twitter with a per-share cost worth $54.20. This would make him the owner and the social media platform completely private in nature.

His offer exceeds the closing price of the pre-offer by 18% as well as 15% more than Twitter’s post-offer value. However, Elon Musk’s bid might be fought by Twitter which might eventually take over. Nonetheless, Musk seems determined and is willing to increase his bid which can result in a $45 billion valuation.

Twitter War By Elon Musk

Elon Musk seems to want to expand his portfolio of corporations which already includes SpaceX, Tesla, and others. Now he is eyeing the social media platform, Twitter. He has also decided on making changes that will allow free speech. This actually means that conservative propagandists will get free reign to tweet anything with fact-checks or consequences.

One of the most recent scandals was Donald Trump’s controversial tweet that eventually led to the U.S. Capitol riots after a few days. Following this, Trump’s account was suspended on grounds of inciting violence.

Musk And Trump

Elon Musk has stated he is not a supporter of Trump because he is quite similar. Hence it makes one wonder that if Twitter comes under the control of Elon Musk, would Trump be back and allowed to tweet anything he wants to. Trump has his social media corporation named Truth Social which allows conservatives to voice their opinions. It has over 89 million followers but it is still not as successful as Twitter.

Musk’s bid brings more trouble for Trump’s company which has already witnessed a 4% decrease in shares. If the bid is won by Musk, there will be large-scale ripple effects in the social media world.