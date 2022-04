Cardi B And Offset Reveal The First Photo Of Their Son

Cardi B and Offset finally announced the name of their 7-month-old baby boy: Wave Set Cephus.

Cardi B, 29, captioned the first social media photos of her son on Thursday.

In the sweet snaps, Wave is wearing a blue puffy coat and a chunky diamond chain.

Fans were quick to jump in the comments section, noting he bore a strong resemblance to his big sister, Kulture, 3.

“Omg !!!!🥺 hes sooooooo cute!! Him & kulture twins wow,” one follower wrote, while another joked, “Homie look like he got a tape bought to dropp.”

Offset, 30, also shared a pic of his son, wearing nothing but diamond stud earrings and plenty of ice around his neck. “WAVE SET CEPHUS,” he wrote underneath the pic of his fifth child.

Wave’s birth was announced by the couple, who wed in 2017, on Sept. 6, with an Instagram photo of the baby bundled up in a Louis Vuitton blanket in the hospital with his parents.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Offset shares Wave and Kulture with Cardi B, along with daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, with previous partners.

The blended family of seven is all featured in a new photoshoot for ESSENCE, appearing on the cover of the May/June issue.

Cardi shared a slew of snaps of her stylish brood posing in an array of outfits, from pink tulle gowns to coordinating monochromatic looks.

The cover showed the “Up” hitmaker gazing lovingly at her baby boy, while Offset held Kulture as she planted a kiss on his cheek.