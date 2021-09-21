California Stimulus Check: Is There Is A $1,100 Payment Coming Your Way This Week?

Millions of stimulus checks will go out to residents of California as they receive the 2nd round of stimulus checks under the Golden State Stimulus payments. It is worth up to $1,100.

California’s Tax Board declared the payments and the amounts to be released. It began sending out the payments starting September 17. The first to receive the stimulus payments will be individuals and families who will get it directly to their accounts.

- Advertisement -

Residents of California will be in the running for the 2nd round of the stimulus payment declared by the state if they file their tax returns for 2020 before the 15th of next month. They also should have remained a resident of California for over half the tax year of 2020. They must continue to be a resident when the stimulus check is issued by the administration.

The number of direct payments going out in the second round will be around $12B. Qualifiers will receive an extra amount of $500 or $600. It will be subject to the dependents of the stimulus payment recipient and also on their income.

The Second Stimulus Check Will Come To Around $1,100

Residents without any dependents, and who were not given any stimulus check from the state in the initial round, will receive $1,100 in the second round of the stimulus check.

- Advertisement -

The mailed paper checks will follow soon after the direct account transfers. There will be issues in the stimulus checks being mailed as there will be changes in address, bank accounts, and others, the tax agency posted on its website.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has said that the second round of stimulus relief given by the state will help its residents tide over the financial hardships they continue to endure due to the pandemic.