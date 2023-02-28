Courteney Cox Is Aware Of Her Role In Prince Harry Memoir Spare

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex was a friends fan and he with his friends stayed a night at Courteney Cox’s house in LA during their visit there. Well, apparently Monica Geller is aware of her appearance in Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.

Courteney Cox, the fifty-eight years old actor has got a mention in Prince Harry’s memoir and she finally broke her silence about it. Monica Geller in a recent interview with Variety talked about her mention in the book. Courteney confirmed that Prince Harry was a F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan and he often stayed at her home whenever he came to Los Angeles with his friends. She added that she hasn’t disturbed the magic mushrooms that Harry claimed to take from her house during a party.

Cox in her interview with variety said that the prince stayed in her house for a couple of days and that he is a nice person. Courteney Cox also said that she recently saw the prince in a birthday party. However, she sadly missed her chance that day to catch up with her.

Courteney Cox’s Reaction To Get A Mention In Prince Harry’s Memoir:

Courteney Cox said that even though she hadn’t read the book yet, she has heard about the Prince getting psychedelics from her house at a party at her place.

The Scream star said that she haven’t read the book, and she do not want any spoilers as she heard that the book has been incredibly entertaining. She said about Harry taking psychedelics that she is not saying that there were any magic mushrooms and she was definitely not passing out those.

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry sad that he has always been a fan of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S where Courteney played Monica and he often took shelter in her house when he visited LA.