Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter.

His messages from his own operation, Truth Social, are now being posted under the new Twitter profile “President Donald J. Trump’s Truth Social Posts.”

The description for the account @PresTrumpTS adds: “President Donald J. Trump’s Truth Social Posts on Twitter — Making sure President Trump is heard on Twitter while he and Devin Nunes focus on Truth Social.”

The tweets available Monday included 210 messages Trump has posted on Truth Social since February, which are now also tailored to Twitter. Each tweet pleads: “Please Follow and Retweet.”

The new account is only for Donald Trump’s messages on Truth Social and others he has chosen to “retruth.”

Donald Trump Bashes Liz Cheney

In tweets Monday, he bashed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and spoke up for beleaguered reelection candidate Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R- N.C.)

He also posted yet another image of himself as a pompous “MAGA king.”

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021 for his role in last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. Potential new Twitter owner Elon Musk has indicated he would let Trump back on the platform, but it’s uncertain if Musk will finalize the purchase deal.

Twitter has a policy prohibiting banned users from dodging restrictions by utilizing other profiles to post messages. But Trump routinely defies the policy by posting messages on the Twitter account of his paid aide Liz Harrington. Now there are two Twitter accounts with his posts.

Twitter did not return a request for comment from HuffPost about the work-around.

After this story appeared, a message was added to the Twitter account saying that it had “no association” with Trump or the Truth Social team.

On Sunday, a Donald Trump account labeled as a parody briefly appeared on Twitter that sounded just like Trump. It was hailed by some followers as the former president’s return — but it was quickly taken down by Twitter.