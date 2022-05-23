‘So In Love’ With Second Child:  Ed Sheeran Announces Second Baby

Ed Sheeran has revealed news of their second child, Lyra Antarctica, and said he and his wife, Cherry, were ‘over the moon to be a family of four. The 31-year-old Suffolk singer-songwriter announced the news on social media.

Ed Sheeran confirmed that Cherry Seaborn had given birth to their second daughter and posted a picture of white baby socks to announce the news. He announced that he would like all to know of the arrival of a baby girl into their family.

Lyra Antarctica, their first child, was born in August 2020. Ed Sheeran has remained intensely private about his private life despite always staying in the limelight for his songs.

The Intensely Private Ed Sheeran Has Remained Reticent About His Private Life

The Perfect singer began dating in 2015, announced his engagement in 2018, and later confirmed they married in 2019 but has not shared any more details. Ed Sheeran did not share the birthday of his second child. The romantic crooner has written several songs dedicated to his wife, including hits such as Perfect and Shape of You.

The English singer-songwriter was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire, and raised in Framlingham, Suffolk. He started early, writing songs before he was even into his teen years.

Ed Sheeran started out by singing at the local church choir when he was four and could play the guitar by the time he was eleven. In 2011, Ed Sheeran moved to the farmhouse near Framlingham, Suffolk, where he was raised. He formed a relationship with a former schoolmate and friend, Cherry in July 2015.

Sheeran remains protective over his private life and has remained close to his roots. He is a supporter of his local football club, Ipswich Town. Ed Sheeran was vocal in his opposition to Brexit, the British decision to break away from the European Union. He endorsed a letter written by Sir Bob Geldof where they talked of a second vote, arguing that breaking away would affect the vibrant British music industry.