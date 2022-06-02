Faye Dunaway Intends To Confront SNL Actor

Faye Dunaway might be heading to “Saturday Night Live” to confront funnyman Bowen Yang over his social media presence.

Since joining Instagram years ago, Bowen has used the handle @fayedunaway. While appearing on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” on Wednesday, June 1, he said the actress is aware of his online moniker and isn’t necessarily happy about it.

“There’s a new development in this,” the Emmy-nominated actor said. “As of, like, two weeks ago, I’ve gotten word that she knows about me having the handle and she does actually want to come on ‘SNL’ and confront me on live television.”

When asked what a confrontation might look like, Bowen predicted it would happen during the Weekend Update segment of “SNL.”

“She gets brought out to talk about her social media handle being co-opted by this random Asian guy,” he said.

When Bowen initially decided to go by @fayedunaway on Instagram, he was a little-known comedian. In fact, he never thought his Instagram name would ever make waves.

“I did not want this because I was like, truly, just some plebeian in Brooklyn. [I thought], best-case scenario, her people reach out to me and give me like $20 and I give it to her,” he said. “But, now…. there’s a blue check next to my name. People might think that I’m the real Faye Dunaway!”

Bowen Opens Up About The Faye Dunaway Connection

Bowen has spoken about his Faye connection in past, all but expecting to get sued.

“It’s interesting, but all I want is for Faye Dunaway — the real, Oscar-winning actress — to, like, sue me or something,” he told Jimmy Fallon. “I would go to court. I would get locked into the longest battle with her. All I want is just a cease-and-desist. Faye Dunaway, legendary actress Faye Dunaway, all I want is for you to reach out to me and call me ‘that sniveling homosexual.'”