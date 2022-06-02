Sam Asghari Talks About His Life With Britney

Although he’s set to marry one of the most famous women in the world, Sam Asghari insists he lives a normal, penny-pinching life.

“I’m not a house husband. I’m a normal person. So I do a lot of shopping because sometimes I require specific things when it comes to diet,” the personal trainer told GQ in an interview.

Sam Asghari Avoids Pricey Stores

The aspiring actor, who’s been with Britney Spears for more than five years, said he avoids pricey speciality stores, choosing to be more frugal.

“I don’t want to spend $200 on something that I can buy for $60,” he said. “I am careful with money because I do want to build a future for my children. If you came to this country, you came with a purpose. You don’t come here to goof around.”

Sam Asghari acknowledges he doesn’t have the bankroll that his fiance does, but he tries to do his part, claiming they trade off who buys dinner. Despite the financial discrepancy, Sam insists that they keep their lifestyle “fair and square” while also reveling they don’t have a “joint account.”

“We do travel a lot, and I am dating a girl that’s very expensive,” he noted, referring to the couple’s penchant for flying private plane and staying at luxury hotels. “She has an expensive taste, but I do try to incorporate my lifestyle to her as well, and if it was up to me, we would cut down on the traveling and stay at a much cheaper hotel, and we would probably live off of $60 a day.”