Finn Wolfhard Proud Of Noah Schnapp’s Revelation

Following Noah Schnapp’s coming out as gay last month, Finn Wolfhard is standing behind him. The 20-year-old said in a new interview with GQ released on Wednesday, “When I saw that, I immediately had a big smile on my face.” “I was just so proud of him,” she said.

Finn Wolfhard Supporting His Brother Through It All

Mike Wheeler’s co-star Finn Wolfhard has revealed that the cast and crew of the hit Netflix show function like a family. Not because “it’s like,” he said, “but because we’re not on everyday-text vibes in any way.” “How frequently do you communicate with your second cousins?” I would wager not. They’re related to us, so to speak. On our respective special days, we will connect. We’ve agreed to communicate periodically.

To paraphrase, “But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they’re there,” he remarked. These remarks from Finn Wolfhard came about a month after Schnapp, 18, posted a TikTok video to his 32 million fans in which he discussed his sexuality.

“When I finally informed my friends and family I was homosexual after being afraid in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,'” the “Abe” singer wrote on top of the January 5 clip. Schnapp continued by mimicking a woman’s voice saying, “You know what it never was? As severe as that. Don’t worry; it never got that bad. Frankly, it’s not going to get that serious.

He compared himself to his “Stranger Things” character Will Byers, writing, “I guess I’m more similar to will than I imagined.” The actor’s coming-out video received a lot of positive feedback from supporters.

‘This is the most iconic coming out ever,’ said a third excited follower. HOW I GASPED. I am SO PROUD of you 3,” a fourth person added. When the first season of ‘Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in 2016, Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp were 13 and 11, respectively. The last season of the spooky thriller will begin filming in May.