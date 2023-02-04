FBI: Most Wanted Is Uniting With FBI: International For Second Most Epic Crossover

The latest 2023 crossover will be spanning across for an hour and three blocks on the 4th of April, Tuesday it on CBS. All three of the re-running Dick Wolf’s epic FBI creations will reunite for this mega-sized crossover event.

FBI: International alongside FBI: Most Wanted will be making an appearance for the franchise-wide crossover event marking its second time. However, the surprise is that Dylan McDermott will be announcing his first time on board this time.

FBI: Most Wanted Rewarding Its Fans With Their Second Global Crossover

CBS announced the three-way crossover event via an Instagram post last Tuesday, featuring fan-favorite character Maggie Bell played by Miss Peregrym in an informative “FaceTime” video call. Miss Peregym says that they will encounter one of their biggest cases of all time of FBI: Most Wanted with chances of going global and they need your help as she asks “what?” referring to someone off camera.

Scott Forrester aka Luke Kleintank is called next and enters the screen by saying he just got off the phone with Maggie from New York. Stating the arrival of something big happening soon and they will have to get all the help they can arrange.

It goes off next to Remy Scott played by McDermott as he chimes on with yet another call. He replied firmly saying whenever he is on the job, he gets things done. However, judging by the sensitivity of the cast we will need to get all the members from the FBI family for this one.

In a recently made press release, CBS praises its FBI Franchise explaining further about the crossover as a “reward” event for their avid viewers. As the FBI: Most Wanted has been continuing to dominate Tuesday nights, our franchise wanted to give an exciting reward to our devotees with a special three-hour crossover across the globe, that will bring out three heroes back for their second take on-screen,” says Eric Kim the former vice president of current programs at the CBS Entertainment and Studios.