Luann de Lesseps Has Confirmed The Return Of The Spin-Off Series 

Luann de Lesseps shares her exclusive news on Housewives of New York City’s much-contemplated spin-off series of RHONY. Lesseps says she has always been saying to never count on the Countess but this time it’s never counting out of the New York City Housewives hinting at us for the show’s new revamp.

Luann de Lesseps can finally be seen opening up to us about the highly anticipated ‘Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy’s current status amidst the controversial talks of Bravo’s new spin-off being dead under the water.

Luann de Lesseps Assures RHONY Fans To Keep Faith

The star cabaret and mother confirm that it’s true, the negotiations had led to the series being stalled for so long, hinting us off to the rumored reunion of some of their iconic stars to the show including RHONY’s choice to star Luann de Lesseps stating that we can still be hopeful for a banging comeback.

RHONY announces that Legacy first came into introduction in March, along the time when Andy Cohen executive producer of the show revealed to us about the launching of the series as Bravo suggested with a whole revamp to the casting and rebooting of it from scratch for marking up the fourteenth season of “Real Housewives of New York City”.

Luann De Lesseps shares her thoughts about Bravo being an absolute genius and re-inventing wheels. The 57-year-old actress continues that they are breathing new soul into RHONY as of now and undoubtedly she knows assures that the productions will bring back the OG’s along with their favorite NYC Housewives. It might take more time than usual but she believes to keep in faith with Bravo and trusts his judgment towards this spectacular new change will be loved by fans in the coming future.