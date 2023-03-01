Jeremy Renner Trying Out Pedaling Exercises After Two Months Of Recovery

Previously this month, actor Jeremy Renner went on his socials to thank his fans for the support and patience he has received over the couple of last months while he’s still in recovery saying he’s still in the shop as he works on himself.

Marvel Superhero Jeremy Renner Is Ready To Do Whatever It Takes As He Steps Towards Recovery

The 52-year-old Marvel Superhero shared a short video on his personal Instagram Story this Monday, updating his fans about steady physical therapies he has been practicing from home ever since his near-death snowplow accident which happened over two months ago on New Year’s Eve. The shared clip showcased Jeremy Renner resting one of his legs over the pedals of a fitness machine as he sat still while using just his arms and another tool for assistance to help out with the steady movements.

The video was captioned with whatever it does take showing his uprooted willpower reflecting the sparks of the actual hero he is. Renner added that he’s taking a note of the mental recovery as well on the next slide, whilst sharing a snap of him reading cozily near his fireplace with ‘The Book of Awakening’ written by author Mark Nepo in hand.

Earlier at the beginning of the month, Avenger’s beloved Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner checked in to let know his fans about his upcoming series with Disney+ called Rennervations, he added a little thank you note for his beloved supporters telling them he’s still in the shop as he works on himself for recovery.

Before the exercises and everything Renner underwent multiple surgeries in the aftermath of the snowplow incident which occurred nearby his property in Reno, Nevada. The actor wrote over Instagram on January 21, adding that his morning workout and his long thought resolutions all have changed this new year’s in particular…upon his spawn from tragedy for his entire family, has quickly focused on uniting for affectionate love.