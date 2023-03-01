Tom Selleck Welcomes Alum Larry Manetti For The Reunion Of ‘Blue Bloods’

Tom Selleck and former costar from Magnum P.I. Larry Manetti shared screens for over 8 years during the run of the popular CBS criminal-drama series ‘Blue Blood’ which aired from December of 1980 to 1988 in May.

Thomas Magnum Aka Tom Selleck Is Back In Town For A Reunion At Screens Of Blue Blood’s Upcoming Episode

The Hollywood veteran at 78, who starred as New York’s Police Commissioner along with family patriarch in position Frank Reagan for the hit show ‘Blue Bloods’ will be sharing screens again with former costar from Magnum P.I. Larry Manetti for the CBS family drama series upcoming episode.

Tom Selleck’s alum Donnie Wahlberg from ‘Blue Bloods’ shared the exciting announcement on Monday over his Instagram. The shared post includes him along with the cast commemorated in the group snap. 52-year-old Wahlberg captioned the post tagging Magnum and Blue Blood saying a mini-reunion to Magnum P.I. at the sets of Blue Bloods on coming week guest starring Tom Selleck and Larry Manetti reuniting again.

The actor continued showing respect towards the late legends John Hilerman and Roger E Mosley wishing they could witness the moment as well, referencing the show’s original great two stars who demised in August last year and November of 2017 respectively.

The sweet snap that was shared showed longtime actors smiling ear to ear alongside the current crew members of Blue Bloods casting, which includes Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Andrew Terraciano, and Vanessa Ray. The much anticipated upcoming episode has marked down as the first onscreen reunite of the fan-favorite dynamic duo, who previously starred alongside each other on the famous CBS crime-drama series that run for about eight long seasons starting from the right December 1980 that continue till May 1988. The crime series starred Manetti as Orville Wright or better known as Rick with Tom Selleck paying for the titular role as private investigating officer Thomas Magnum.