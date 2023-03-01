Richard Gere Is “Mostly Recovered” Updated By Wife After Mexico’s Pneumonia Attack

Alejandra Silva has recently shared pictures with her husband, Richard Gere participating in the house festivities along with close related friends for her 40th birthday held in Mexico.

The Vacations Are Yet To Finish With Richard Gere And His Family Finally Recovering From Health Concerns

The 73-year-old humanitarian and actor, Richard Gere was caught with a severe case of pneumonia requiring immediate hospitalization during his vacations in Mexico with his wife Silva, for her 40th birthday celebration, but has now appeared to have gotten better off health-wise.

Silva posted on her socials this Saturday, sharing a carousel full of snaps showing off the festivities she engaged in with friends for the birthday girl’s special day. Amongst the stream of pictures included a shot where Richard Gere was found smiling at his wife whilst the two stood beside her birthday cake which was sparkler-topped, accompanied by another duo in an awfully sweet embrace.

The Spanish publicist stated in her caption assuring the audience that they are almost recovered, following up on Silvas’s previous updates where she reported herself to be weathering down from sinusitis along with an ear infection.

The actor has been on his way to mending steadily for quite a while, as Silva previously posted on 19th February that the worst has passed already. The update was followed up with another post two days within, assuring Richard Gere’s fans that he’s been fit and feeling way better already and that their sons are also said to doing great as well who also fell in sick too.

The family currently shares two young boys, Alexander and James who are 4 and 2 years old respectively. Along with Homer whom Gere shares from his previous marriage with Carry Lowell and Albert who’s a son to Silva from her last relationship. The couple is known to be in touch for over a decade before they started dating later in 2014.