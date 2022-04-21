Jessica Simpson’s ‘Fidgety,’ Word-‘Slurring’ Flonase Ad Sparks Concern

Jessica Simpson sparked concern among fans who feel she appeared “fidgety” and “slurs her words” in a new Flonase ad.

In the video shared on her Instagram Story Tuesday, the singer-turned-fashion designer, 41, holds a bottle of the allergy-relief nasal spray in one hand and flails the other around while seemingly reading a script in front of her.

“Hey, guys. Climate change is impossible to ignore, especially for my friends in LA — we know,” she says to the camera while standing outside what looks like her home.

“So many of us were affected by the wildfires a few years back, and now rising temperatures are always in the back of our minds,” she continues, smiling periodically and darting her eyes back and forth.

Simpson goes on to speak about “some of the other effects of rising temperatures affecting us right now,” including “increased pollen count and the longer, harsher allergy seasons,” which she calls “invisible monsters.”

Jessica Simpson Claims To Use The Product For Years

Jessica Simpson, who shares daughters Maxwell, 9, and Birdie, 3, and son Ace, 8, with her husband Eric Johnson — claims she has been using the product “for years” before concluding the video with a plug for Children’s Flonase.

While some Instagram users expressed confusion and even embarrassment over the paid partnership in the comments section of an accompanying post, many focused on what they described as the star’s “painful” performance and “odd” demeanor.

“Painful to watch and sadly I love her,” remarked one person, who added, “Flonase please hire a professional. That was embarrassing to watch.”