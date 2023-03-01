Kathy Hilton Poses With Daughter Paris Hilton’s New Baby

Paris Hilton’s mother, Kathy Hilton, loves being a grandma.

She shared a photo to Instagram of herself, Paris, and their newborn son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, bringing the Hilton family to three generations. Kathy shared an Instagram photo of herself with newborn Phoenix Barron and Paris Barron. Paris Hilton is shown cradling her kid while her mother, Kathy Hilton, gives him a kiss in the photo.

The infant, dressed in a white onesie and a matching baby-napping hat, snoozes in his mother’s arms while his grandma reaches out to comfort him in a mint green shirt. “From Paris to Phoenix, home is where the heart is and my [heart] is right here with these two,” the doting grandma captioned the photo.

Kathy Hilton Is Over The Moon

Kathy Hilton has previously stated that she and her husband Rick Hilton are ecstatic to become grandparents. In January 2023, Paris Hilton and their husband Carter Reum welcomed their surrogacy baby boy into the world. They stayed hidden away for a week to enjoy their newfound privacy as a family before announcing the happy news to the world.

The couple and the surrogate mother kept the pregnancy a secret from everyone, not even each other’s immediate families. Paris shared the news on her iHeartRadio podcast, “This Is Paris,” saying, “Carter and I made a deal together that we would not tell anyone, and no one knew until just recently.” Not until he was nearly a week old did anyone—not even my mom, sisters, or closest friend—know.

It was incredible to witness the joy on my mother’s face when I first showed her pictures of our newborn son,” the singer-turned-businessman elaborated. The expression of shock on her face was priceless, as they say.